DECATUR COUNTY - Administrators, teachers, school board members, family and friends gathered in the North Decatur High School gymnasium Friday evening to witness the 62 members of the NDHS Class of 2022 who met graduation requirements receive their diplomas.
The soon-to-be graduates entered to the familiar strains of "Pomp and Circumstance" and the crowd followed military recruit Andru Warrick in a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to start the program.
The NDHS choir sang the National Anthem, and Principal Debbie Reynolds offered a few words of welcome while noting this year's class boasted a 98% graduation rate and garnered an impressive $1.6 million in scholarships.
The evening's guest speaker, social studies teacher Betsy Litmer, then presented a humorous and entertaining video that featured several scenes involving students and teachers from throughout the past year.
"Don't forget to embrace each moment you're in," she told the students. "They go by so quick."
Class President Collin Bryant was up next and recognized several groups of students for their especially noteworthy accomplishments.
Assistant Principal Chris Thurston had the honor of introducing this year's North Decatur Valedictorion Award recipient, Eliana Marie Cox.
Cox brought her teddy bear Spot to the podium with her and used it to help illustrate growing up and all the changes that go with it. She challenged her classmates to never forget the hard times in their lives and encouraged them to take pride in growing stronger for having endured them.
"I'm honored to be part of such a group of compassionate people," she said near the conclusion of her address.
Thurston then recognized and introduced this year's NDHS Salutatorian, Lauren Michelle Holloway.
"Only you can set your own expectations, your own goals," she said while addressing her classmates. "Find what makes you happy and do it well."
The exercise ended with the band playing "A Million Dreams," the presentation of diplomas, and the traditional turning of the tassels led by the senior class officers.
