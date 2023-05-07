GREENSBURG - North Decatur Elementary School played host to local dignitaries, city and school leaders and fans of education on Tuesday to show off NDE's newly opened Innovation Design Studio.
In the double-wide classroom on NDE's east side are three dimensional printers, robotic arms, simple robots and computers arranged in stations, and children are free to roam and experiment, working on projects for other classrooms or learning a number of disciplines the room provides.
Each child will have a weekly opportunity to visit the lab and work on projects, connect with peers learning STEAM disciplines, and simply experiment to satisfy their own curiosity.
To create the Innovation lab, North Decatur Elementary staff worked with grants from the Decatur County Community Foundation, Decatur County United Fund, Duke Energy, the North Decatur PTO, and Decatur County Community Schools to apply for the micro-grant program of the Purdue University and IN-MaC.
The IN-MaC Micro-Grant Program provides grant funding to Indiana organizations that implement manufacturing initiatives and enhance youth (K-12), post-secondary students, and the incumbent workforce.
Micro-grant awards, which range from $1,000 to $2,000, support collaborative programs that focus on increasing access and awareness of manufacturing and serving as a best practice model for organizations and communities across the state.
IN-MaC strongly encourages collaboration among educators, community-based organizations, and industry partners to create innovative, sustainable programs that create or strengthen education and workforce ecosystems.
From its inception, the micro-grant program has supported 298 initiatives like the Innovation Design Studio across 86 counties in Indiana and impacted more than 139,869 students and incumbent workers.
"This is what kids are learning in schools now, and this what they want to learn, so we're preparing them for the future," fourth-grade educator and one of the IDS's masterminds Linda Smith said.
For more information about Purdue In-MaC micro-grants, go to www.purdue.edu/in-mac/
