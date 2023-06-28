GREENSBURG – Ten NDHS Future Farmers of America students attended the Indiana State FFA Convention at Purdue University in West Lafayette the week of June 20.
Each year the State FFA Association invites more than 13,000 Indiana FFA members to attend a three-day convention of leadership workshops, banquets and trade shows.
Outstanding Indiana FFA members and winners of Supervised Agricultural Experiences, State Career Development events and the Four Stars over Indiana events are recognized.
Hoosier FFA Degree recipients are also honored during at the convention.
A Hoosier Degree documents that the member has achieved success at a high level in their Supervised Agriculture Experience program, leadership development and community service. These degrees recognize what FFA members strive for in their careers.
Receiving their Hoosier Degrees were Caraline Reynolds, Lizzie Fisse, Arden Muckerheide, Vincent Trenkamp and Addie Gauck.
The Agribusiness Team of Blaine Wagner, Arden Muckerheide, Caraline Reynolds and Jessa Wagner placed 2nd in the state.
The North FFA Chapter Meeting Team placed 4th in the state earlier in the year and the group received their plaque for the honor during the convention.
Jessa Wagner won 1st place in Freshman Public Speaking and Addie Gauck placed 1st in proficiency in Agricultural Sales Entrepreneurship, allowing her to compete nationally later this year.
Gauck helps her parents raise beef and has her own pork business. Recently, she purchased her brother's chicken business.
Blaine Wagner placed second in Agribusiness Research-Integrated Systems and won the State Championship in Leadership and Advisor. During the event, Wagner was elected to the state officer position as Southern Region Vice-President.
As a state officer, Wagner will live in the FFA Center in Trafalgar for a year before going to college. He and his fellow officers will serve as ambassadors for Indiana farming and will represent Indiana in national competitions.
Vincent Trenkamp was elected as Section 4 Director over several southern Indiana counties. Only four are elected for the entire state each year. Trenkamp will be in charge at the Parliamentary Procedures contest hosted next year at NDHS and will be responsible for planning the yearly "FFA Bash.”
Arden Muckerheide was also elected as the District 12 President during the convention.
