GREENSBURG – The North Decatur FFA Chapter attended the 93rd Annual Indiana State FFA Convention.
On the first day of the convention, chapter members participated in the following:
- Multimedia Scrapbook – Caraline Reynolds
- Ag & Farm Business Management Demonstration – Caraline Reynolds and Arden Muckerheide; Discovery Food Science Demo – Jessa Wagner
- Prepared Public Speaking – Blaine Wagner
- Agricultural Education CDE – Allison Nobbe
- Agriscience Fair Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems Div. 5 – Blaine Wagner
- Agribusiness Management CDE – Jack Cathey, Hannah Reynolds, Jessa Wagner, Arden Muckerheide, Blaine Wagner, Lizzie Fisse and Caraline Reynolds
During the second day of the convention, the Milk Quality and Products team of Blaine Wagner, Jessa Wagner and Ellie Cox were recognized for placing fourth in the state.
In the area of proficiencies, Jack Cathey placed first in the forest management and products category.
Christopher Gauck placed second in poultry production. He was also honored as a Star Farmer finalist and was featured in the Stars video.
Blaine Wagner placed third in the agriscience research integrated systems proficiency and received his Hoosier Degree.
Addie Gauck placed third in agriculture sales entrepreneurship.
The District XII officers were elected including Blaine Wagner (president), Arden Muckerheide (secretary) and Caraline Reynolds (reporter).
On the third day, 12 members of the chapter attended the convention.
Blaine Wagner received first in his agriscience division and will be advancing to the national competition.
Jessa Wagner placed first in Discovery Food Science Demonstration.
The North Decatur Agribusiness team received third place.
