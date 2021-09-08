INDIANAPOLIS — North Decatur High School graduate, Logan Koehne was the recipient of a $500 scholarship presented by the Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) and sponsored by SRI, Inc. The AIC presented the scholarship to Logan Koehne at the University of Indianapolis.
Logan Koehne is a graduate of North Decatur High School in Decatur County. He is the son of Michael and Jill Koehne. Koehne plans to study exercise science with a Pre-Med concentration. His dream is to become an orthopedic surgeon. He plans to play football at the University of Indianapolis too. His mother, Jill, works for the Decatur County Clerk’s office.
Four students from across the state were awarded $500 scholarships. Scholarship recipients are spring 2021 graduates from Indiana high schools who planned to attend a school of higher education in Indiana in the fall of 2021. Eligibility required applicants to be an employee of or the custodial child of an Indiana county employee of an AIC affiliate office.
The recipients will be announced at the AIC’s Annual Conference. For more information about the scholarships, contact Elizabeth Mallers at emallers@indianacounties.org.
The Association of Indiana Counties, Inc. is a nonprofit organization established in 1957 for the betterment of county government. The various functions of the AIC include lobbying the Indiana General Assembly on behalf of counties, serving as liaison among counties, state and federal agencies as well as providing technical assistance and training to county officials and employees.
