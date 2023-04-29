GREENSBURG – The North Decatur academic teams recently traveled to Batesville to participate in the area Indiana Academic Super Bowl competition.
The Science team consisting of Charlie Kramer, Philomenia Niese, Ty Pratt and Kaytlyn Pankl won their respective class to take the first place in the Senior Division. They were also the overall second place Science team among all schools competing from the other classes.
This was the Science team’s second competition win this year as they were also the overall champions at the Batesville Invitational in February.
The Social Studies team consisting of Blaine Wagner, Robert Rogers, Riley Bohman and Breanna McBride scored a second place win and will advance to the state final on May 6.
The North Decatur academic team has won five consecutive Mid-Hoosier Conference titles.
Coaches for the team include Alli Hunnicutt, Madeline Childress, Deidre Laker, Ernie Ruble and Pat Hagerty.
State academic competitions in Indiana began when H. Dean Evans, then Indiana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, organized the first Spell Bowl. That competition had grown from the desire to create a contest in which teams of spellers vied to determine not an individual winner but a winning school.
By relieving pressure on a single speller and creating a goal for a 10-member squad, this spelling competition was a major departure from the long-standing model of the American spelling bee. Continuing high levels of involvement at elementary, junior, and senior levels testify to its success.
Today, academic competitions are set deeply in place. Almost every public high school in Indiana competes at regional competitions.
Purdue University sponsors and hosts the state contests. Many former competitors now serve as coaches.
The original goal of raising recognition and appreciation of academic excellence to the level enjoyed by high school sport in Indiana continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.