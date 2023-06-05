GREENSBURG – North Decatur High School has received endorsement from the Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) at the University of Indianapolis as an early college ready school.
CELL is recognized in Indiana as a leader in educational theory, standards and practices. Created in 2001, the Center helps educators transform learning, teaching, and leadership across all of Indiana’s K-12 schools and universities.
To parents, the endorsement from CELL assures them that their children are receiving a level of education that will propel them into success after high school.
To students, it means that their high school education has provided them with the best tools available for their next learning experience, whether it be a two- or four-year college or out into the world, ready to start a successful life.
It also means that many will leave high school not only with diplomas, but with Associate Degrees as well.
North Decatur High School Student Counselor Jennifer Bowles is North Decatur’s’ CELL liaison of sorts, making sure the level of excellence attained by such a benchmark is preserved as it is presented to students.
Working with Guidance Director Barb Lecher and Principal Debbie Reynolds, with help from teachers Nyoka Nobbe and Diedre Laker, county schools’ Angel Hocker and Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns, the school worked as a team to earn this stamp of approval.
Teachers took college classes themselves, bettering their own education along the way.
Change in the Culture
The culture in which we live is ever-changing. The ebb and flow of thoughts, principles, attitudes and morals are things that shift constantly; nothing stays the same.
Children growing up at the turn of the 20th century were lucky to obtain an 8th or a 9th grade education.
As time progressed and better public schooling became more widely available, students were afforded a chance to earn a high school diploma.
And then, in the ‘70s and ‘80s, as technology became an important part of almost everything, we thought as a society that nothing valuable in life could be attained without at least a Bachelor Degree.
Today
At NDHS, the focus is on the “three E’s”: “Enrollment, Employment or Enlistment.”
“We don’t just push four-year college or even two year college. We want every student that leaves here to have a plan,” Lecher said. “It doesn’t matter which direction they choose. That’s the larger goal of the early college concept. Every kid has a pathway now, whether it’s going to Purdue or going to lineman’s school or enlisting in the Marines or getting a job at Honda.”
“As teachers, getting the endorsement has given us so many opportunities to work with other schools and other educators,” Bowles said. “But our students have benefited the most.”
For more information about NDHS, go to www.ndhs.decaturco.k12.in.us/Home
