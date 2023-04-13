GREENSBURG – The Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning at the University of Indianapolis recently announced the endorsement of the Early College program at North Decatur High School as highly effective in implementing with fidelity the Eight Core Principles of Early College.
The Early College program at North Decatur began in 2018, and in 2022, one student earned an associate degree in general studies, and 20 students graduated with the Indiana College Core Certificate from Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus.
The ICC is a 30-hour block of college credits transferable to all public higher education institutions in Indiana.
In 2023, 35 students will earn the ICC, and one will earn an associate degree in general studies.
“I am proud of the NDHS staff,” NDHS Principal Debbie Reynolds said. “They worked collaboratively to ensure our students have the best opportunities for a successful, post-secondary future. North Decatur Jr.-Sr. High School continues to offer a rigorous education in partnership with Ivy Tech and IU-ACP and I am honored to be the educational leader at NDHS. Go Chargers!”
The Early College high school model creates relationships and learning opportunities within schools designed to give students jumpstarts for the rest of their lives. Students can earn both high school diplomas and up to two years of credit toward bachelor’s or associate degrees.
While open to all students, the Early College program specifically serves low-income young people, first-generation college students, English language learners, and students of color – all statistically underrepresented in higher education.
To be considered for an endorsement, the school prepared a portfolio that addressed the eight required principles established by CELL including providing a rigorous curriculum, robust student supports and completion data. In addition, a CELL team visited the school to interview administration, teachers, students, and parents about the EC program and its benefits and challenges before designating the program as endorsed.
“These newly endorsed Early College High Schools have documented evidence of quality programs that help high school students graduate high school and accelerate into post-secondary education, whether at a four-year institution or a career/technical program,” Sandy Hillman, CELL Director of Early College, said. “These students’ accomplishments are true game changers for them and their families.”
At North Decatur High School, the EC Program Leadership Team is led by Reynolds and school counselors Jennifer Bowles and Barb Lecher.
Once a school receives endorsement, it is expected to further develop its opportunities and be reviewed for re-endorsement every three years.
