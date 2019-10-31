GREENSBURG – Late Thursday morning, Decatur County Community Schools announced North Decatur Elementary School and North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School would be going into a "semi-lockout" until further notice.
According to information provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 10:55 a.m. Thursday both schools announced they were going into semi-lockout mode after school administrators were made aware of a possible safety concern, and proactive measures were taken to ensure student and staff safety.
“Until further notice, only persons with official business at the schools will be allowed access,” a news release from the DCSD stated. “School staff will require a driver’s license, as proof of identity, to enter the buildings. School is proceeding as normal with no interruptions to the school day.”
The semi-lockout was eventually lifted at approximately 2:23 p.m. Thursday.
Decatur County Community Schools Assistant Superintendent Nick Flowers offered more information on the matter Thursday afternoon.
“We were notified from a surrounding county of a security concern that was not directed at our school, but could affect a person in the school,” Flowers said. “So, we decided to be proactive and go into a semi-lockout.”
Flowers also indicated students and faculty were safe, and operations resumed as usual throughout the school day.
“Everything was safe, and even during the lockout everything continued as normal,” Flowers said.
