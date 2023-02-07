GREENSBURG – Nearly 60 North Decatur High School seniors got the opportunity to explore their chosen career path by spending a day job shadowing professionals from around the region.
NDHS teacher Diedre Laker, with the assistance of every other teacher in the North Decatur High School building, made possible the opportunity for those students to gain first-hand experience and a get bird’s eye view of what their own coming careers might look like.
Before the holidays, teachers at North Decatur put their heads together compiling an extensive list of local (and not so local) professionals, and the fields they worked in. The first week of 2023, each senior was challenged to reach out to those professionals either by email, phone call or text, and arrange to job shadow them in mid-January.
Some of the scheduled job shadows fell through, but Laker said that incident was very educational for the students.
“One that was very interesting was an aerospace engineer in the Greenwood area,” Laker said.
Student Corey Gardner, interested in aerospace engineering, found scheduling with the engineer was no problem, but at the last minute their meeting had to be cancelled because the aerospace engineer was being vetted by NASA for acquisition of a possible licensure.
“The engineer was very excited to job shadow, but hearing what was going on with NASA was also very educational for Corey,” Laker said.
Except for those few last minute cancellations, students were able to job shadow in many fields locally and as far away as Carmel and Greenwood.
There were a few students who were just too nervous to complete the project, but the North Decatur teaching staff used that info to identify the students as needing special help in self-confidence and mastering anxiety.
A number of students were able to job shadow at Indiana University Medical Center, watching biochemists implanting tumors in rats and researching the effects.
“Those students came back beaming!” Laker said. “I thought some would return turning a bit green, but instead they said, ‘This was awesome!’
One student job shadowed at a business in Columbus that employs engineers, environmental, mechanical and even landscape.
“That student learned to narrow down the title engineer, because she learned there are so many engineers working in many different fields,” Laker said.
One student watched a colonoscopy being performed on a patient. Others got the chance to watch a spay and a neuter procedure with a veterinarian.
After their day of job shadowing came to an end, a round-table discussion of the experience involving all the students and teachers involved took place. The students were encouraged to share what they had learned shadowing with the group.
“It was such a good experience for all of them, and so many came back smiling ear to ear!” Laker said.
