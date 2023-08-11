DECATUR COUNTY – Recent North Decatur graduate Ty Pratt was awarded a $1,000 scholarship after writing an essay about his 4-H experiences.
This is the first time the Becca Wessel Memorial Scholarship has awarded funds to a 4-H member rather than a fine arts student.
Greensburg native Anita Wessel had a few requirements for the scholarship essay: applicants must be a 10-year 4-H member showing goats and write about someone or something that happened that has affected the applicant’s life.
“At the fair last year at the goat show, I overheard someone receiving a 4-H scholarship,” Wessel said. “I immediately thought, ‘Well that’s something I can do.’ Becca always loved showing her goats and her livestock, so I researched the steps and started working on it.”
Pratt had repeatedly placed second in showmanship throughout his 4-H career and chose that theme for his scholarship essay.
“I’ve gotten second place eight out of 10 years of showmanship,” Pratt said. “It taught me to just enjoy what you’re doing and it taught me to be better because you have to try harder.”
In addition to the Becca Wessel Memorial Scholarship, Pratt also received the Andrew P. Winzenread Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,500.
The scholarship is awarded to an eligible child of a first-responder in honor of the fallen police officer. Pratt said his father, Scott Pratt, has served the Indiana State Police for the past 24 years as well as serving on the governor’s detail for the past 13 years.
Pratt is pursuing a degree in biochemistry from Purdue University beginning this year.
Wessel gave out a total of $8,000 in three scholarships through the Becca Wessel Memorial Scholarship named for her firstborn daughter. Clare Spreckelson and Caraline Reynolds were this year’s first two Becca Wessel Memorial Scholarship recipients.
It’s been nearly 12 years since Anita Wessel began raising money for a scholarship in her daughter’s honor. Becca Wessel passed away in a fatal car crash in 2010. She was active in her school’s fine arts programs, local 4-H and the Color Guard.
The largest fundraising event for the Becca Wessel Memorial Scholarship is the annual Halloween dance and hog raffle. The event is scheduled Oct. 28 at the New Point Community Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.