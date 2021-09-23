GREENSBURG – North Decatur High School student Blaine Wagner has earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.
The CBNP gives grants to underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications. CBNP helps students connect to colleges and helps them stand out during the college admissions process.
“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of Blaine for his achievements in the classrooms and on College Board assessments,” North Decatur Principal Debbie Reynolds said.
Students who are eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams. The students must be of African American, Hispanic or Indigenous heritage and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.
In August 2021, the College Board awarded 32,000 students from across the country with academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs for excelling in their classrooms and on College Board assessments.
Contact College Board Communications at communications@collegeboard.ora for additional information or an application.
Information provided
