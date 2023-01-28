GREENSBURG – North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School has won membership in Cohort 11 of the “Advanced Placement Teacher Investment Program.”
Working with Notre Dame University resources, the AP-TIP program allows working teachers the chance to further their own education, in turn improving more and better career pathways for their students.
Across three years of the cohort membership, AP math, science, and English teachers at North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School will receive fully-funded access to instructional resources and professional events, even allowing them to qualify for benchmark awards in their own careers, ultimately to enhance their teaching abilities.
In turn, the NDHS students enrolled in AP math, science, and English courses receive access to AP-TIP resources as well, making the membership a win for students and teachers alike.
In other schools honored with the membership, enrollment of all students historically in AP math, science, and English courses increased by 68 percent, while increasing under-represented AP student participating coursework by 104 percent and increasing enrollment of female students in AP math and science courses by 64%.
AP-TIP is a non-profit program of the Institute for Educational Initiatives at the University of Notre Dame. Dedicated to improving students’ college and career readiness, the program believes that all young people deserve an education that prepares them for their own futures.
“This is an amazing opportunity for our teachers and our students, giving them the chance to invest in themselves in ways they might not have previously been able because of time or inavailability or personal funding,” said NDHS Principal Debbie Reynolds. “We are lucky to have been selected.”
