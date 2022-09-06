GREENSBURG — North Decatur High School students recently won academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.
Students who are eligible must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and must have excelled on their PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 tests. Those students must also have earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams and are African American, Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the beginning of the next year. Students receive the awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.
“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” said North Decatur High School Principal Debbie Reynolds. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”
College Board Senior Vice President Tarlin Ray said “We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach. We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”
Students winning the distinction at North are Kaytlyn Pankl, Irene Moore, Philomenia Niese, Macy Scudder, Jacob Kinker, Ellis Loehmer, Charlie Kramer, Robert Rogers and Corey Gardner.
