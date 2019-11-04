JENNINGS COUNTY – Sunday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Indiana State Police began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash in Jennings County that claimed the life of a North Vernon man.
The initial investigation by Trooper Jacob Tolle, Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that a white 2020 Kia Soul, driven by Craig Coons, 25, North Vernon, was northbound on CR 150 E. near CR 650 N. in rural Jennings County.
For an unknown reason, Coons’ vehicle left the east side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned, coming to rest in the roadway.
Coons was ejected from the vehicle during the collision.
He sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jennings County Coroner’s Office.
Coons was not properly restrained in the vehicle when the crash occurred.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.
Toxicology results are pending at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office, Jennings County EMS, North Vernon Fire Department, Jennings County Coroner’s Office, and Lucas Wrecker Service.
Information provided by ISP
