SCIPIO — Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, a single vehicle crash on Ind. 7 near CR 750 N. in northern Jennings County claimed the life of a North Vernon man.
The initial investigation by Trooper David Owsley, Indiana State Police-Versailles, indicated a Ford Ranger driven by Mark A. Holt, 58, was northbound on Ind. 7 near CR 750 N.
The truck left the east side before returning to the road and overturning. After it overturned, the vehicle caught fire.
Holt sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jennings County Coroner’s Office.
Investigators believed Holt was the driver of the vehicle and had made contact with his family on Tuesday evening. Holts identity was confirmed Thursday through dental records.
The investigation is ongoing.
Trp. David Owsley was assisted by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team, Jennings County Sheriff[‘s Office, Jennings County EMS, Scipio-Geneva Fire Department, and Jennings County Coroner’s Office.
Information provided by ISP
