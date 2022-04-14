RIPLEY COUNTY - Shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, a two-vehicle crash on Ind. 48 near Ind. 129 in rural Ripley County led to the death of a motorcyclist from Jennings County.
The initial investigation by troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that a black 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Christopher Kincaid, 48, North Vernon, was eastbound on Ind. 48, just east of Ind. 129.
For an unknown reason, Kincaid's motorcycle crossed the centerline into the path of a westbound white 2014 Ford truck being driven by Charles Eckstein, 54, Sunman.
Kincaid's motorcycle collided with Eckstein's truck, causing Kincaid to be ejected from the motorcycle.
Kincaid sustained fatal injuries in the collision. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner's Office.
Eckstein was not injured in the collision.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash although toxicology results are pending at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Ripley County Sheriff's Department, Milan Police Department, Ripley County EMS, Delaware Fire Department, and the Ripley County Coroner's Office.
