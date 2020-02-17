JENNINGS COUNTY - Friday at approximately 3 p.m., the Indiana State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on U.S. 50 at Deer Creek Road (CR 75 E.) in Jennings County that sent a North Vernon woman to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries.
The initial investigation by Trooper David Owsley, Indiana State Police-Versailles, indicated that a silver 2013 Ford passenger vehicle driven by Samantha Suthard, 20, North Vernon, was northbound on Deer Creek Road at U.S. 50. Suthard pulled onto U.S. 50 into the path of a westbound Freightliner pulling a box trailer driven by Enel Brutus, 42, Jacksonville, Florida.
The front of Suthard's vehicle collided with the passenger side of the Brutus vehicle. Suthard's vehicle came to stop in the middle of the intersection. The Brutus vehicle continued westbound before leaving the south side of the road and coming to rest.
Suthard was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of serious injuries. Suthard's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Brutus was transported to St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital in North Vernon for treatment of minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors.
Normal traffic flow on U.S. 50 was affected for nearly three hours due to crash investigation and cleanup.
Trp. Owsley was assisted by additional troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, Jennings County Sheriff's Office, North Vernon Police Department, North Vernon Fire Department, Stat Flight, 31 Wrecker Service, and Clark's Wrecker Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.