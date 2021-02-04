On the roof of our tower, two trees
Seem to thrive in the dust laden breeze,
But when the storm blows,
The Lord only knows,
How they cling with such nonchalant ease.
That little verse was written by a man who had incredible talents. Not only a talent with words, he studied at John Herron Art and came home to teach art before others were doing so. But he was a good newspaperman too. He wrote and painted until he died at 97. You’ll notice that the little verse is not really simple at all. The words are placed so that it just flows so elegantly and gracefully.
That verse was at the top of the Greensburg Chamber of Commerce small eight-page hand-out for more years than I could count. But no one remembers it now. Even the Chamber of Commerce’s brochure no longer has the verse on the front. That makes me sad. Sure time passes and things become old hat, but isn’t that little verse really worth being used?
The man who wrote it was Smiley Fowler (Smiley is not a nickname) who painted a picture for me in 1975 titled, “Pat’s Favorite Things.” He was 92 years old at the time. Smiley Fowler attended John Herron School Art Institute in Indianapolis early in life. He taught many people in Decatur County how to paint before others did. But by far, Fowler was probably best known as a writer. Back in the days when poetry was popular, his poems were published in several magazines, newspapers and anthologies from 1904 to 1978.
In 1931 he wrote “The Giant that Sucked his Thumb,” which was his observations on the Great Depression. It was printed in many newspapers. The “blow” mentioned in the poem came 10 years later on Dec. 7, 1941. “A Gift of Old Books,” a letter to George E. Erdmann with whom Fowler corresponded for 20 years, was published in the Saturday Review of Literature with an introduction by William Rose Benet. “Of Guns, And Dogs, And Game” was published in magazines all over the world. I believe it is his masterpiece.
Smiley Fowler was an exceptional writer but he gave me advice only once. The one exception was, “Never try to write like anyone else.” When he died in 1980 at age 96, he was considered the “distinguished dean of the state’s journalists.” Don Austin, wrote the front page story of Fowler’s death. The story noted that he was thought to be the oldest active columnist for a daily newspaper in the nation. He edited the Greensburg Times and wrote for the Greensburg Daily News for many years. He wrote until three days before his death.
The Indianapolis Star Magazine published a lengthy story about him the 1980s. He had a sense of humor too. In 1948 Fowler wrote the following for his granddaughter Diane:
A full thousand miles from Cheyenne
Lives a little girl named Dheyenne.
At five she can spell
Amazingly well,
And she also plays the Pheyenne.
In the book “ Indiana Authors and Their Books 1917-1966,” it states, “Smiley Fowler was born in Alert, Ind., on May. 26, 1883, the son of Richard and Mary McKelvey Fowler. He and his wife, Viola, had one son, Alden. He worked for the Columbus Daily Democrat (Ind.); the Greensburg Daily News, and the Greensburg Weekly Times. Fowler became editor of the Greensburg Weekly Times in 1932. He has contributed short stories, poems, and articles to more than fifty magazines and metropolitan newspapers. He wrote four novels that were serialized in the Greensburg Daily News between 1949 and 1970. Fowler also wrote two radio plays and collaborated with George Cary Eggleston on Jack Shelby.
He was known for The Quality of Recent American Verse, Greensburg, Ind., 1916; Humanitarian Review Greensburg, Ind., 1925; A Brief for the Fish Greensburg, Richmond, Ind., 1935; in his early years. He wrote the song “Hail, The Pioneers!” for the 1959 celebration of the city, and his son Alden wrote the music. He became known worldwide with his “Lines On A Mounted Wolf,” and “The Giant That Sucked His Thumb.”
I wish others would use those five lines about our tower tree that Fowler wrote, including the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce. Sure, we want to modernize our county seat, but that little verse will never go out of style.
