CONNERSVILLE – NOVA Chemicals Corporation, a Canada-based producer of sustainable polyethylene, has announced plans to expand its Circular Solutions business, establishing its first mechanical recycling facility in Connersville.
The new facility, which will be operated by Novolex Holdings LLC, a leading developer of packaging products for foodservice and industrial markets with 15 years of experience in operating plastic film recycling facilities, will create up to 125 new jobs in the coming years.
“We are excited to welcome NOVA Chemicals and Novolex to Indiana and our West Central community,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “This investment is a testament to Indiana’s pro-growth business climate and our skilled Hoosier workforce, and we look forward to partnering with both companies to create new career opportunities and support the circular economy for years to come.”
“Indiana is laser-focused on building a high-tech, sustainable economy of the future, and this new mechanical recycling facility is a perfect fit for powering our circular economy,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. “NOVA Chemicals’ and Novolex’s new operation in Connersville is a significant development for the community and the west central Indiana region, and we look forward to the impact it will have on Hoosier jobs and prosperity for years to come.”
NOVA Chemicals will build out and equip a portion of the 1.7 million-square-foot facility on 186 acres at 4747 N. Western Ave. in Connersville to process post-consumer plastic films to produce SYNDIGO™ recycled polyethylene (rPE) at commercial scale.
The facility will clean, chop and remelt plastic film into small plastic pellets used to make new products, such as packaging for food and drink, e-commerce, heavy-duty sacks, shrink wrap, and more.
The new facility, which will begin operating as early as 2025, is expected to deliver more than 100 million pounds of rPE to the market by 2026.
“NOVA Chemicals continues to show clear leadership in reshaping plastics for a better, more sustainable world,” said NOVA Chemicals President and CEO Roger Kearns. “We are committed to helping our customers achieve their recycled content goals through a variety of business models and we look forward to making more announcements like this as we work to enable a low-carbon, zero plastic waste future.”
Hiring for the new positions will begin in the second half of 2024 with new opportunities offering average salaries above the Fayette County average.
Once fully operational, the facility will be one of the largest private employers in Connersville. The city was strategically selected because of its access to abundant feedstock supply of post-consumer films from nearby metropolitan areas and its easy-to-access rail service for distribution of recycled materials to the company’s customers.
“Novolex is proud to collaborate with NOVA Chemicals’ Circular Solutions and is excited by the opportunity to operate this state-of-the art recycling facility in the Hoosier state,” said Novolex Chairman and CEO Stanley Bikulege. “Indiana has long been a hub for sustainability, innovation and business. The new plant will build on our experience of operating both our North Vernon plastics recycling facility in Indiana and our recycling plant in Wisconsin as well as accelerate our commitment to support recycling and the circular economy.”
NOVA Chemicals, which is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, employs nearly 2,500 associates worldwide and is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The company’s investment in Connersville will expand its recently announced NOVA Circular Solutions line of business, which is home to the SYNDIGOTM brand and is focused on lower-emission, recycled solutions that will help reshape a better, more sustainable world.
NOVA Chemicals plans to expand its footprint in recycling over the next several years and to use a variety of business models to enable the company to make progress towards its recently announced 2030 Roadmap to Sustainability Leadership aspirations.
“I am pleased to partner with Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Fayette County Economic Development Group in welcoming NOVA Circular Solutions and Novolex to the city of Connersville,” said Connersville Mayor Chad Frank. “This addition will impact our workforce and economy immensely.”
Based on the company’s job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) committed an investment in NOVA Circular Solutions and Novolex of up to $1.4 million in the form of incentive-based tax credits and up to $100,000 in training grants. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired and investments are made. The city of Connersville offered additional incentives, and Duke Energy approved incentives to offset a portion of the energy costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.