CARTHAGE - There are a lot of things going on this month in Carthage that you might want to add to your calendars.
Recurring Events at Carthage Community Church
AWANA (6:30 to 8 p.m.) meets on Wednesdays (following the Rushville school schedule), at the Carthage Community Church. AWANA is an exciting weekly children’s club. Kids play games, memorize Bible verses, earn badges and awards, and learn important lessons from God’s Word. The program is designed for children 2 years through sixth grade. Admission is free.
The Food Pantry and Lydia's Closet are available to those in Carthage and surrounding communities who have a need. Located at 511 Second Street, the entrance is on the south end of the building on First Street. Both the pantry and clothing facility are open the Thursdays following every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Nov. 11th and 24th). Lydia’s Closet is also open on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month from 4 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 12 - Free Friday Night Jam (6 to 8 p.m.) - The Marick Event Center hosts a monthly jam, located at 300 E 3rd Street in Carthage. Musicians, singers, and audience members are all needed. This is a very informal get together where all are welcome! Come for the music, chilli and treats, or just to meet some new people. Please park on the south side of the building and enter the door under the awning.
Nov. 13 - Dinner at El Raparo - Although this event is not strictly a Carthage event, it is still a worthwhile cause that needs our support. Hero's Helping Hearts is a newly founded organization that provides assistance to families or individuals struggling with Mental Health. Their No. 1 goal is to raise funds for Mental Health Care and Suicide Prevention for Rush and Hancock counties residents. Please treat your family to dinner at El Reparo Mexican Restaurant in Rushville who is sponsoring a fundraiser for Heroes Helping Hearts. HHH T-shirts will be available for sale, a silent auction, and informative material will be available. Shirts are $15 each (adult small-XL). This is a cash sale only. If you are interested in buying a shirt on the 13th or any other day, stop by the restaurant and pay at the front desk. Thank you in advance for supporting a great cause, mental health awareness.
Nov. 21 - Community Dinner (6 p.m.) - The Carthage Community Church will be hosting its monthly dinner. Ham, scalloped potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, corn casserole, rolls, and of course dessert are on the menu.
Nov. 25 Linda Muegge’s Feast of Plenty (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) is providing Free hot Thanksgiving meals and groceries! Dinner includes turkey, dressing, mashed and sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, rolls, dessert and a beverage. Meal pickup is at the Carthage Community Center at 1 North Main Street. Delivery can be arranged by calling (317) 395-4095. COVID precautions will be taken with deliveries. This event is sponsored by area churches, businesses, and volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to call the above number or visit www.feastofplentyourtreach.com.
