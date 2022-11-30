RUSHVILLE - Congratulations to the Rushville Consolidated High School Lion’s SHARE Lion Award winners for November, Anne Rosario (Spanish teacher) and Bryan Hummel (English teacher). They demonstrate a Heart of a Lion for students.
Rosario and Hummel will now proudly display their stuffed animal lions in honor of their awards. They also received gift cards for Mocha Moose in Rushville.
The October Lion Award winners chose the November Lion recipients.
Karen Brashaber (math teacher) choose to honor Rosario at the Nov. 16 faculty meeting. Brashaber wrote and read aloud a creative and complimentary poem about Rosario’s dedication to students and to the academic team. The faculty in attendance were impressed and commented that Brashaber may have missed her calling as an English teacher.
At that same faculty meeting, Brettnee Cudworth (cafeteria assistant) honored Hummel’s kindness and compassion for all people struggling with mental health issues. She explained Hummel always makes himself available to talk, he truly cares about his fellow humans in directing them to needed services, and he sponsors the high school's Suicide Prevention Across Rush County (SPARC) group.
