The Indiana Department of Workforce Development recently released preliminary unemployment numbers for the month of November.
Howard County had the highest rate in the state at 4.7%.
Union and LaGrange counties tied for the lowest rate at 1.2%
Closer to home, Rush County was tied for 39th of Indiana's 92 counties with a rate of 1.8%, Ripley County checked in at 51st at 1.7%, and both Decatur and Franklin County tied for 59th with a rate of 1.6%.
Other counties of interest include Fayette County, which had a preliminary November unemployment rate of 2.8%; Henry and Jennings County had a rate of 2.1%; Switzerland County had a rate of 1.9%; Dearborn, Jefferson and Shelby had a rate of 1.8%; Bartholomew and Hancock County had a rate of 1.6%; and Ohio County's rate was 1.4%.
Indiana's state average was 2.1%, which is down from 2.5% in October and down from November 2020's rate of 4.8%
The national average for November 2021 was 3.9%, down from October's rate of 4.3% and November 2020's rate of 6.7%
