RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Novice Parliamentary Procedure Team was named Top 12 in the nation at the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo held last month in Indianapolis.
Participants were judged on their understanding of parliamentary law and their capability to present a logical, realistic and convincing debate and motions. The team made it so far by being determined, working hard and practicing for countless hours.
"In my time competing on the Parliamentary Procedure team, I have gained so many new skills and made many new memories," team member Meredith Erwin said. "A year ago, I would not have been able to stand in front of a very large group of people and speak or compete in front of them, but after my year on this team, I am able to do that. I have also made so many great memories with the team from carving pumpkins the night before the competition, to what we did in the hotbox, to just simply having fun at practices."
“The Conduct of Chapter Meetings competition has been hands down my most noteworthy experience within FFA," team member Andi Berkemeier said. "This event is great to teach members about many valuable life skills like running an effective meeting, working as a team, debate, and even leadership. This was an especially exciting experience for me because it had been a while since our team had made it to the national level, let alone the top 12 in the nation. I have personally had the opportunity to step out of my comfort zone and learn about public speaking, more specifically debate, and communicating ideas with a group efficiently and respectfully. National FFA has so much to offer and you really don’t want to miss any opportunities to be a part of it.”
The team was fortunate to have a supportive community where many volunteers attended practices to serve as mock judges and is thankful for the support and help. The team even had the honor of presenting to the school board as a practice round.
The Novice Parliamentary Team consisted of Cate Neuman, Jenna Lawler, Eliza Snow, Emma Hedrick, Meredith Erwin, Andi Berkemeier, Jorja Ellis, Jacob Lily and Harliegh Weber.
This group of members were Top 12 in the Nation and earned a Gold Rating.
The Rushville FFA and RCHS community is proud of the accomplishments of this talented group of members and congratulates them for their success!
