CINCINNATI, OHIO - To support local students in their pursuit of nursing, InterAct for Change is now accepting applications for four scholarships totaling $8,000.
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
· Be enrolled in courses in the type of program appropriate to the scholarship (guidelines available at https://www.interactforchange.org/nursing-scholarships/).
· Reside within or attend a program located within a 65 mile radius of Cincinnati.
· Demonstrate compassionate patient or client care, a good academic record (minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA) and positive leadership abilities.
· Have completed with a grade of at least 3.0 (B) at least one clinical nursing course in academic career.
· Be graduating after Aug. 15, 2021.
· Exhibit financial need.
· Participate in extracurricular, professional and/or community activities.
Scholarship applications must be submitted using an online portal at https://www.interactforchange.org/nursing-scholarships/ by March 31, 2021. For more information about the Nursing Scholarships, please visit https://www.interactforchange.org/nursing-scholarships/ or call Senior Program Officer Francie Wolgin at 513-458-6612.
About InterAct for Change
InterAct for Change brings the community together to develop innovative solutions that improve the health of the region. A supporting organization of Interact for Health, InterAct for Change provides services to advance charitable giving strategies.
Programs supported include annual nursing scholarships and excellence awards, the Funders’ Response to the Heroin Epidemic and Growing Well. For more information, visit https://www.interactforchange.org/.
