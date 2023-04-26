OLDENBURG - Oldenburg Academy celebrated the Class of 2027 Freshman Scholarship Ceremony on Wednesday, April 12, in the OA Feldhaus.
President Annette Hunger welcomed the 26 recipients, their families, and distinguished benefactors to the ceremony.
Sr. Barb Leonard, OSF ‘67, presented the Mother Theresa Hackelmeier Scholarship to Lydia Ehrhard for achieving the highest score on the OA Placement test. Lydia is homeschooled and daughter of Joseph and Michelle Ehrhard.
Keith Moenter, OA Board of Trustees, presented the Herb and June Moenter Scholarship to Ellen Swain who attends St. Louis School and is the daughter of Gary and Annette Swain. Ellen also received the Becky Orschell Werner Scholarship, which was presented by Dale and Philip Werner.
Brenda Prickel Meyer, ‘78, presented the Connie Prickel Metz ‘51 Scholarship to Max Rees. Max attends St. Nicholas School and is the son of Patrick and Annette Reese.
Kevin Schroeder, along with several members of the Schroeder family including Rosemary Schroeder, presented the Paul and Rosemary Schroeder Scholarship to Alexandra Nobbe. Alexandra attends St. Mary’s Greensburg and is the daughter of David and Linda Nobbe. Alexandra also received a Presidential Scholarship.
Annette Hunger presented the Cleophas William and Mary Elizabeth Moll Tebbe Scholarship on behalf of Rev. Francis S. Tebbe, O.F.M to Garrett Sohmer. Garrett attends St. Nicholas School and is the son of Thomas and Michele Sohmer.
Memorial Scholarships were presented on behalf of their families and benefactors by Molly Freeland ‘94, OA Director of Admissions.
The Paul and Barbara Ernstes Family Scholarship recipient was Clare Scheidler, who attends St. Mary’s Greensburg and is the daughter of Matt and Michelle Scheidler.
The Holly Ann Bruns ’74 Memorial Scholarship recipients were Adam Weber, who attends St. Louis School and is the son of John and Jill Weber. Claire Niese, who attends Batesville Middle School and is the daughter of Kevin and Becky Niese. Juston Dietz, who attends St. John the Baptist in Harrison and son of Brian and Cristin Dietz.
The Celeste P. Johnson Scholarship recipients were David Wandstrat and William Hollander, who both attend St. Lawrence School. David is the son of David and Valerie Wandstrat. William is the son of Bill and Emily Hollander.
The Maria Duerr DeJaco Scholarship recipient was Ava Hollins who attends St. Louis School and is the daughter of Chris and Jill Hollins.
The Elmer G. and Rose L. Ramsdell Scholarship recipients were Anna Roll and Rylan Hill. Anna attends St. Nicholas School and is the daughter of David and Rachel Roll. Rylan attends St. Louis School and is the son of David and Deanna Hill.
The Mildred J. Hillenbrand Scholarship recipient was Riley Siegel. Riley attends St. Nicholas School and is the daughter of David and Holly Siegal.
The James E. Fritsch Scholarship recipients were Cayden Lieland and Carson Hartwell, who both attend St. Louis School. Cayden is the son of Jeremy and Jane Lieland and Carson is the son of Richard and Melanie Hartwell.
The OA St. Francis Scholar recipient is Masiela Stockman, who attends St. Nicholas School. She is the daughter of Julie Stockman.
The Uhlman Family Scholarship recipient was Ellen Paul, who attends St. John the Baptist in Harrison and is the daughter of Matthew and Jill Paul.
Angie Parmer, OA Principal, presented the following academic achievement scholarships to the class of 2027. These scholarships were based on the student scores on the OA Placement Test and achievements in Math, Science, English and Art.
The St. Antonia Dreer Scholarship is given to the student who placed second on the placement test. This year’s recipient is Avery Austin, who is the daughter of Trent and Carla Austin. Avery attends St. Louis School.
The Sr. Dorothea Michael Academic Achievement Scholarship is given to the student who placed third on the placement test, and this year’s recipient was Simon Nobbe. Simon attends St. Mary’s School in Greensburg and is the son of David and Linda Nobbe.
Presidential Scholarships were presented to the following students: Nash King who attends St. Louis school and is the son of Ryan and Lea Ann King. Theodore Sheppard who attends St. Mary’s School and is the son of Donald and Mary Sheppard. Stephanie Wagner who attends St. Michael School and is the daughter of Chris and Christine Wagner. Stephanie also earned the Academic Achievement in English. Olivia Leising who attends St. Louis School and is the daughter of Jeff and Liz Leising. Olivia also earned the Brenda S. Vogelsang ‘84 Academic Achievement in Science Scholarship. Alexandra Nobbe who attends St. Mary School and is the daughter of David and Linda Nobbe. The Academic Achievement in Art was presented to Isabelle Young who attends St. Louis School and is the daughter of Brent and Shannon Young.
"Oldenburg Academy is extremely grateful to the families and friends of OA whose great generosity and support provide the many scholarship opportunities we are able to award to our incoming freshman students each year. We are excited to welcome these bright and talented young men and women into the OA Class of 2027," commented Mrs. Hunger.
