OLDENBURG — On September 30, Oldenburg Academy celebrated and honored newly inducted National Honor Society members.
The NHS is a nationwide organization for high school students in the United States. Selection is based on four criteria: scholarship (academic achievement), leadership, service, and character.
Congratulations to the following senior and junior students:
Seniors
Renee Bauer, Taryn Rodgers
Juniors
Ashley Borgman, Ellena Bruns, Avery Hammerle, Madelyn Henry, Jacob Hoff, Samuel Hollis, Mary Hunter, Anika Lewis, Erin Pottschmidt, Allie Savage, Jalyn Stenger, Evelyn Storms, Clare Van Meter, Luke Meyer, Wilson Walmsley, Mimi Wilder, Kyra Wolfe
National Merit
Congratulations to OA senior Caleb Lehman who was recently named a National Merit Commended student!
The goal of the National Merit Scholarship Program is to identify and honor academically talented high school students and to encourage the pursuit of academic excellence at all education levels. Caleb is one of 50,000 nationwide who received this recognition and the son of Chris and Jennifer Lehman of Batesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.