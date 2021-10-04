OA NHS

OA students line up at the fall National Honor Society induction ceremony.

 Photo provided

OLDENBURG — On September 30, Oldenburg Academy celebrated and honored newly inducted National Honor Society members.

The NHS is a nationwide organization for high school students in the United States. Selection is based on four criteria: scholarship (academic achievement), leadership, service, and character.

Congratulations to the following senior and junior students:

Seniors

Renee Bauer, Taryn Rodgers

Juniors

Ashley Borgman, Ellena Bruns, Avery Hammerle, Madelyn Henry, Jacob Hoff, Samuel Hollis, Mary Hunter, Anika Lewis, Erin Pottschmidt, Allie Savage, Jalyn Stenger, Evelyn Storms, Clare Van Meter, Luke Meyer, Wilson Walmsley, Mimi Wilder, Kyra Wolfe

National Merit

Congratulations to OA senior Caleb Lehman who was recently named a National Merit Commended student!

The goal of the National Merit Scholarship Program is to identify and honor academically talented high school students and to encourage the pursuit of academic excellence at all education levels. Caleb is one of 50,000 nationwide who received this recognition and the son of Chris and Jennifer Lehman of Batesville.

