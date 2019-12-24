OLDENBURG – Oldenburg Academy recently said goodbye to our exchange student.
Valeria Alcazar Crespo joined the OA school community for the 2nd quarter through the “Faces & Our Cultures” program. This program offers an enriching cultural exchange experience in an educational environment. Valeria was from Guatemala and stayed with Hannah Fulton ’21 and her family (Lawrenceburg).
During her stay, she attended classes, worked to improve her English language skills, and shared various aspects of Guatemalan culture including geography, foods, business, language, history, and other cultural components. She joined the cheer team as well.
OA students will now be able to travel to Guatemala for two or three week visits over the summer.
The Academy hopes to continue this exchange program next year.
Information provided
