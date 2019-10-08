OLDENBURG — OA is pleased to announce that Tonya Weiler Hudepohl (‘94) is the new manager of Twice Blessed as of Oct. 1.
Tonya brings almost 20 years of retail and managerial experience to this position plus her life-long love of the Academy and support of our mission.
OA administrators and staff are pleased to welcome her to the OA team!
A huge debt of thanks and gratitude goes to former manager Barbara Abplanalp Nolting (‘72) for her many years of leadership in this role and service to the Academy. During her tenure, Barbara helped Twice Blessed raise over $250,000 in tuition assistance support for Academy students. She will be greatly missed, but is looking forward to easing into a much deserved retirement.
Area residents are encouraged to stop in and welcome Tonya!
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.