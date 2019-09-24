The Ohio River winds along, creating the southern border of Indiana. It hosts wildlife of all shapes and sizes. Bears swim across it, ducks land upon it, and people paddle on its waves.
It has been a shipping highway since Native Americans traded here, and was once a major route for European settlers to discover this country.
Oak Heritage Conservancy, a local nonprofit, invites you to come hear about the natural and human history of the Ohio on Oct. 12.
The group will host their annual dinner at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Red Bicycle Hall in Madison.
“This is our major fundraiser for the year, but we also make it fun evening out for nature lovers,” said Oak Heritage board member Judy Rust of Greensburg.
Guests will enjoy fine dining, catered by Johnny Jump Up’s, along with a cash bar.
The talk about the Ohio River will be presented by Indiana author Scott Russell Sanders. Sanders is a professor emeritus at Indiana University and has a passion for southern Indiana. He has spent his career writing about the beauty of the limestone bluffs, winding creeks, and rolling forests of the region.
Sanders is a celebrated author. John Schultz of the Chicago Tribune said, “Sanders’ essays have a way of getting into your head and accompanying you. … Sanders has become a master.”
He has won the Lannan Literary Award and the Great Lakes Book Award. His talk about the Ohio will be an entertaining part of the evening.
There also will be an update on Oak Heritage’s conservation progress, and most importantly, people will have the chance to connect with others who care about the natural world.
The group will also host a silent auction with gifts for nature lovers. Items range from tickets to the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago to an outdoor yoga class for six friends and beyond.
Tickets for the Oct. 12 event are $30 with all proceeds benefiting conservation in southeast Indiana. They are available at www.oakheritageconservancy.org/events or by calling 317-258-5217.
Information provided
