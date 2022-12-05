INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced that 10 properties will be awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana.
“As we advance as a state, it is important to reflect on our past,” Crouch said. “Thanks to the Historic Renovation Grant Program, these 10 properties will be around to inspire generations of Hoosiers for years to come.”
Eligible properties for this grant program must be at least 50 years old and either listed on the register of Indiana historic sites and structures, be listed or eligible for listing to the National Register of Historic Places, or be listed as a contributing resource in a National Register District. Awarded properties will receive funding for the renovation and preservation of exterior features.
“The Historic Renovation Grant Program has already created an ongoing positive impact in a number of communities,” OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner said. “This grant round will help these 10 communities to preserve their Hoosier history while fueling economic development.”
Among the projects funded were:
Mansard on Main (Madison)
Brantley and Katie Beck are awarded $100,000 to preserve and restore the Mansard on Main. Located in the Golden Block of downtown Madison, this rare Second Empire Style building has three original apartments overlooking Main Street and the Ohio River, along with two historic storefronts.
The 8,000 square-foot property is planned to be two retail spaces on Main Street, with three residential apartments on the second and third floors.
Brick Street Restaurant LLC (North Vernon)
Located in North Vernon, the Brick Street Restaurant is awarded $61,693 to preserve and restore the original facade, including masonry work and replacement of non-historic windows with period appropriate windows. The building was built in the 1870s and was home of the Couchman Fur business for much of the 1900s.
The Brick Street Restaurant has preserved the historical atmosphere of the building and has become a local hometown dining establishment.
Dr. Jefferson Helm House (Rushville)
Ronald V. Morris is awarded $100,000 to preserve and return to service the Dr. Jefferson Helm House. Located in Rush County, Dr. Helm built the small but distinctive home in 1845 reminiscent of the ideas of Thomas Jefferson. The property represents the faith and promise the pioneer ancestors placed in the aspiring state of Indiana, the power of education and the virtue of science. The property will be adapted into a social gathering place to host tours, special events and educational gatherings. Preservation work will include masonry restoration, chimney restoration, repair/restore roof, replacing non-historic windows with new period appropriate wood windows, repair/restore porch rails and columns, repair and replacement of historic doors, and reconstruction of two missing side porches based on physical evidence.
Free & Accepted Masons No. 7 (Versailles)
RR2 Properties LLC is awarded $100,000 to restore the Free & Accepted Masons No. 7 building in Versailles. The circa 1870 Italianate structure is located on the historic courthouse square in Versailles and was home to the Austin Theater and Masonic Lodge for many years. The 7,000 square foot property is planned to be an event venue and hotel to host weddings, reunions and other social gatherings and provide lodging for visitors to the Versailles State Park. The project includes removal of the existing roof, installation of a new roofing system, installation of new gutters and downspouts, and replacement windows, frames and sashes. Also included in the project is rehabilitation of storefront and replacement of exterior doors for both the main building at 117 Tyson Street and the historic addition.
From 2021 to 2022, the Historic Renovation Grant Program received more than 80 applications with requests totaling over $5 million. While applicants must provide at least a dollar-for-dollar cash-match, the program continues to leverage significantly more than the States investment into these projects, resulting in a greater economic impact for awarded communities.
Applications were scored based on appropriate historical criteria, extensive support from local residents, and the economic impact the project would have on the greater community and the State of Indiana.
For more information, visit in.gov/ocra/historic- renovation-grant-program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.