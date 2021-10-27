GREENSBURG - The Optimist Youth of the Month for October is Emily Mangels.
Senior: Emily Mangels, Greensburg High School
Parents: Mr. Scott Mangels and Mrs. Janice Mangels
Class Rank 1/180; SAT Score: 1300
GPA 4.0
Activities
- Jr. Optimist Club: 4 years
- National Honor Society: 2 years, Secretary 1 year
- Class President 2 years
- Student Council/Spirit crew: 4 years, Treasurer 2 years
- Yearbook staff: 2 years
- St. Mary’s Youth Choir/Cantor: 4 years
- Kids Closet Student Board Member: 2 years
- Mayor’s Youth Council: 2 years
- Greensburg Prevention Group “Be the Wall” Female Rep
- Pirateers Dance Team: 4 years
Cross Country
- Semistate Qualifier (4 years),
- All-conference (3 years),
- Mental Attitude Award (1 year),
- Academic All State First Team (1 year),
- County Champion (1 year)
Track
- Regional Qualifier (2 years),
- Outstanding Freshman Award,
- 4x800 relay team school record holder,
- Academic All State (1 year)
Decatur County Youth Running Clinic volunteer - 3 years
Recognized as a “Rising Star of Indiana” by IN Association of Principals
Work Experience
- United Methodist Church Nursery Employee: Nov 2018- Mar 2020
- YMCA Front Desk Associate (Summer 2021)
- Denim & Honey Boutique Sales Associate: June 2021 - present
Emily represents GCHS in the highest fashion of what we look for in outstanding young people. She works diligently on all aspects of her life bringing real balance. She is involved and accomplished at what she does. She gives unselfishly to organizations with her free time and still manages to have a 4.0 GPA. Emily is an outstanding citizen, a lady with high ideals and great character and she is loyal to her community, to her school, and to the people she represents every day. We are proud to have Emily be out October 2021, Optimist Youth of the Month.
FUTURE
- College Choice: Undecided, but considering at Depauw University, Purdue University, and the University of Indianapolis.
- Major: Kinesiology to pursue a doctorate in Physical Therapy.
$50 will be donated by Greensburg Optimist Club to: Kids Closet of Decatur County.
-Information provided.
