FRANKLIN COUNTY - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence is a subject that can be tough to deal with and combat, even under normal circumstances.
Unfortunately, in the challenging environment of 2020 and the unprecedented events of this year, domestic violence incidents have increased. With fewer opportunities to get out of the house, economic uncertainty, and less ability for friends and family members to check in on loved ones, it is no surprise that we are seeing spikes in domestic violence incidents.
According to the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, domestic violence related fatalities have increased 86 percent compared to the same time period last year. Given everything else that Hoosiers have had to deal with in 2020, that is simply a devastating statistic.
As your prosecutor here in Franklin County, I wanted to take a moment to raise awareness about domestic violence, especially this year, and offer some resources and potential solutions to help end this scourge in our community.
Make sure to safely check in on your friends, family, neighbors and acquaintances.
Know the signs of potential abuse. Some are easier to identify than others, such as: bruises, black eyes or unexplained injuries, especially if the person you suspect might be a victim has constant excuses for those injuries. Others signs of physically or emotionally abusive and controlling relationships can be more difficult to spot. These may include: abrupt personality changes, loss of self-esteem, constantly checking in with their partner, constantly changing plans and not visiting family or friends, never having any money on hand, worrying about pleasing their partner and more.
If you think someone you know may be suffering from abuse, don’t be silent. Talk to the person you are worried about and share your concerns. Listen to them and let them know that you care and are available to help. Continue to check in on them and don’t be afraid to alert the authorities.
My office takes domestic violence very seriously and we want to do everything we can to eliminate it in our county and state. We also recognize that each household faces its own unique set of circumstances when it comes to this issue, and will always be mindful of the fact that our prosecutorial and investigative duties often compel us to involve ourselves in the family matters of strangers.
But it is of utmost importance that victims of crime allow their voices be heard in a court of law, without fear of intimidation by the perpetrator and/or those acting on behalf of the abuser who would seek to silence or twist the truth. As your prosecutor, I am duty-bound to seek and present nothing but the truth, and see to it that our court system deals with violent offenders accordingly.
For more information on how you can help, visit the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence at icadvinc.org or the National Network to End Domestic Violence at nnedv.org.
Together, the citizens of Franklin County can work to check on our friends, family and neighbors to ensure that we do our part to limit domestic violence around here.
- Information provided by Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Huerkamp
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.