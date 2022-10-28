RUSHVILLE - Congratulations to the Rushville Consolidated High School Lion’s SHARE Lion Award winners for October, Brettnee Cudworth (RCHS cafeteria assistant) and Karen Brashaber (RCHS math teacher)!
They demonstrate a Heart of a Lion for kids.
The two will now proudly display their stuffed animal lions in honor of their awards. They also received gift cards for Pizza King in Rushville.
The September Lion Award winners chose the October Lion recipients. Curtis Mock (RCHS in-school-suspension supervisor) choose to honor Cudworth at the October 19 faculty meeting. Mock spoke about Cudworth noting that she always has a smile on her face, takes the time to interact with the students that go through her lunch line, and has a contagious and positive attitude.
At that same faculty meeting, Brooke Edwards (RCHS Science Department Chair) honored Brashaber’s ability to teach a difficult subject, her compassion for her students’ needs, and said Brashaber finds true enjoyment in working through calculus problems—maybe even to the level of it being a free-time hobby!
