GREENSBURG – Kate Burkhart, a senior student at Greensburg Community High School, is the October 2019 Optimist Youth of the Month.
She is the daughter of Darren and Tricia Burkhart, and ranks first academically in her class of 177 students with a GPA of 4.0.
Kate’s activities include National Honor Society for two years, Academic Honors Diploma; Technical Honors Diploma, Academic Team for four years, Recycling Club for two years, Robotics Club for one year, Speech and Debate Team for two years, SADD Club for three years, St. Mary’s Church Youth Group and Youth Choir, St. Mary’s Festival volunteer, St. Mary’s volunteer for Trick or Treat Food Drive, St. Mary’s volunteer for Hot Meals, St. Mary’s Youth Group Passion performance, Decatur County 4-H member, volunteer for Wreaths Across America, volunteer at the animal shelter, Kids Closet (junior board member), Book Club member, Reading Tutor at the nursing home, Jr. Optimist Club for three years (vice president).
Administrators and educators agree Kate is an outstanding young lady of outstanding character, and is a kind and gracious person who represents her community well.
The selection committee also notes she works hard on every project and every committee she represents and takes a leadership role, that she works hard in the classroom, and that her attitude is exemplary.
Future plans include college where she hopes to study accounting. (Kate said she is “mostly undecided, but leaning toward Purdue.”)
