SHELBY COUNTY - A former member of the Rushville Police Department was killed Wednesday morning in a single motorcycle accident on I-74 near Ind. 9.
According to a news release from the ISP, at 3:38 a.m. deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, along with Troopers from the Indiana State Police, responded to reports of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash westbound on I-74 at the 113 mile marker.
When deputies arrived they found Jay Griffith Jr., 37, of Shelbyville, a member of the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, pinned under the motorcycle. He was unconscious and unresponsive.
Despite life saving efforts by first-responders, Griffith was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists determined the motorcyclist was westbound on I-74 and exited onto the ramp to Ind. 9. For unknown reasons, Griffith applied his brakes and began to skid. The motorcycle fell over and trapped the rider underneath.
Griffith was wearing a helmet.
Griffith was reportedly off duty at the time of the crash and was participating in a multi-state motorcycle ride with a large group of other motorcyclists. The ride had just started in Shelbyville when the crash occurred. The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.
In a social media post, the Rushville Police Department wrote: The members of the Rushville Police Department are saddened to learn of the passing of Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. ... He had served with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department since 2013.
Deputy Griffith has many local ties to the Rushville and Rush County community.
Deputy Griffith served as a patrolman for the Rushville Police Department from 2008 to 2013 before returning to his home community, Shelby County.
Deputy Griffith served as a General Instructor, STOPS Instructor, and Field Training Officer during his tenure with the Rushville Police Department in addition to his regular patrol duties.
Deputy Griffith will be missed within the law enforcement community and certainly by his family and friends, many of whom still live locally. We mourn with them.
Please, keep Deputy Griffith and his family in your thoughts and prayers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.