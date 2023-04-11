GREENSBURG – Girl Scout Troop 3073/909 is raising funds to pay for their upcoming summer trip to Savannah, Georgia, the birthplace of Juliette Gordon Low, founder of Girl Scouts in the United States.
The nine girls involved are insistent about paying their own way.
“We decided as a troop that we want everyone to go regardless of their financial background,” Troop Leader Carrie Walden said. “We are paying all expenses other than a $20 deposit each had to make for saving their spot.”
On June 12, Walden and Co-leader Michelle Ostendorf will load the nine girls into a passenger van bound for Tybee Island.
They’ll spend a day at the beach (some of the girls have never seen the ocean), and then trek another 45 miles miles south to explore Low’s home and the Savannah culture. They will also tour Fort Jackson before returning home to Indiana.
The itinerary of the trip is strategically planned so that the girls have opportunities to earn badges along the way.
“I think to see the founders’ home is most important because they’ll connect with our founder and understand who she was,” Walden said.
And Low was indeed an interesting character.
Known as “Daisy” to her friends and family, Juliette Magill Kinzie Gordon Low was born October 31, 1860 in Savannah, Georgia.
According to the Georgian Historical Guide, Low was born into an influential and wealthy family on both her mother and father’s side. She grew up in the typical fashion of an elite southern family,attending boarding school in Virginia and then went to “finishing school” in New York City.
At the age of 26, she married William Mackay Low, a wealthy Englishman, on December 21, 1886, who left her for another woman in 1902.
In 1905, with divorce proceeding still unfinished, William died, leaving the bulk of his estate to his mistress.
Juliette successfully contested the will and won a large settlement, including William’s property in Georgia. She returned to it to begin Girl Scouts of the USA in 1912, devoting her energy, enthusiasm, and wealth to the Girl Scout cause in the United States.
In 1927, she lost a battle with cancer and died at her Lafayette Square home in Savannah.
By the time of her death, the Girl Scout movement had grown to 168,000 members.
Low was buried wearing her Girl Scout uniform with a telegraph from the National Officer of Girl Scouts saying, “You are not only the first Girl Scout, but the best Girl Scout of them all.”
The motto of Girl Scouts is: “I will do my best to be honest and fair, friendly and helpful, considerate and caring, courageous and strong, and responsible for what I say and do, and to respect myself and others, respect authority, use resources wisely, make the world a better place, and be a sister to every Girl Scout.”
Tuesday, May 9, and Tuesday, May 23, Dairy Queen in Greensburg will be donating a portion of daily sales to help the girls pay their way. And then on May 5 to 7, the girls are hosting a garage sale at 229 S. Broadway Street, Greensburg.
To inquire about the trip or to donate, email carrielynwalden@gmail.com.
