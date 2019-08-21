COLUMBUS — On Friday, Aug. 16, a corrections officer with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office was arrested for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Ind. 46 in Columbus.
The investigation began shortly after midnight when Officer Kyle Weaver, Columbus Police Department, observed a white Jeep swerving and making unsafe lane movements westbound on Ind. 46 near Morgan Willow Trace. Officer Weaver conducted a traffic stop on the Jeep on Ind. 46 near Johnson Blvd. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kimberly Cruser, 42, Morgantown.
During the course of the traffic stop, Officer Weaver observed that Cruser showed signs of being intoxicated. The Columbus Police Department soon requested the Indiana State Police take over the investigation after learning that Cruser was a corrections officer with the Bartholomew County Jail.
Trooper Stephen Stoneking arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. After giving Cruser field sobriety tests, she was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where a search warrant was served for her blood to determine her blood alcohol content.
After the search warrant was served, Trooper Stoneking arrested Cruser on charges of Operating While Intoxicated and Operating While Intoxicated (Endangerment). She was also cited for an Open Container Violation. She was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where she was then incarcerated.
The blood results are pending at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Information provided by ISP
