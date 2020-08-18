SALEM - A Washington County corrections officer was arrested Monday afternoon after investigators learned of possible inappropriate contact between jail staff and a female inmate.
Monday morning, Sheriff Brent Miller learned of possible sexual contact between a female inmate housed at the Washington County Jail and Jacob E. Silverthorn, who was employed as a corrections officer.
The contact was alleged to have happened a few days prior, while Silverthorn was working at the jail and responsible for overseeing inmates in the facility.
Sheriff Miller immediately contacted Indiana State Police Detective Travis Baker and requested an independent investigation into the allegations.
It was also alleged Silverthorn provided liquid nicotine to the inmate.
As a result of the investigation, Silverthorn, 27, Salem, is charged with one count of sexual misconduct with an inmate, a level 5 felony, and one count of trafficking with an inmate, also a level 5 felony.
Silverthorne was arrested without incident and is being held at the Scott County Jail. There is no bond set for his release.
This case is still under investigation, and all information will be turned over to the Washington County Prosecutor upon completion.
Detective Baker was assisted by members of the Washington County Sheriff's Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.