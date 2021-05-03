GREENSBURG — Elected officials have reacted to the news that Decatur County was earmarked for $999,866 in funding through the 2021 Community Crossing Grant Program.
The CCGP was established in 2016 and expanded a year later through legislation supported by State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville). The Indiana Department of Transportation oversees and distributes these grants twice each year.
“These grants help local communities continue to grow and encourage others to visit or locate their business here,” said Ziemke “This additional money will also help move our state forward and ensure Indiana remains a national leader in infrastructure.”
According to State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville), a member of the House Roads and Transportation Committee, communities can use these funds for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage.
“Investing in our roads makes travel safer and easier for Hoosiers and other drivers visiting our state,” said Saunders. “These grants will go a long way in helping our communities move ahead on much needed repairs and improvements without stretching local budgets.”
Smaller municipalities must provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while large communities must provide a 50 percent match.
“I am honored that the Indiana Department of Transportation and the State of Indiana continues to support and invest in the upkeep of Greensburg’s infrastructure,” said Mayor Joshua Marsh. “I thank Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGinness and our General Assembly for their continued support of the Community Crossing Matching Grant program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.