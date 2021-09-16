GREENSBURG – Kenzie Ogden, a senior at North Decatur High School, is the Optimist Club Student of the Month for September.
Kenzie is the daughter of Mike and Katie Ogden; he’s in Sales for ADT and she works in the pharmacy at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. Kenzie has two sisters who are also students at North Decatur High School.
September’s Student of the Month is excited about life and very positive.
“No matter how crazy life is, it’s always best to be a positive influence. It’s good to be encouraging and find the positive in every situation,” she said. “It’s very easy to be upset about how weird things can be at this time, but always keep a positive outlook.”
Kenzie said that being so close to her sisters means that they butt heads sometimes, but otherwise, it’s fun to be a part of her family.
Kenzie doesn’t know where she wants to study, but she wants to major in Journalism and minor in Ministry. Her favorite classes in school are English and Spanish, but likes anything except math.
“I’m not a math person,” she explained.
She isn’t sure exactly what her GPA is, but is sure it’s above 4.0, because she’s taking some AP classes.
She’s not necessarily a serious person, likes to enjoy life, and always likes to take care of everyone else.
“I see myself getting married and being a mother, but as far as a career – probably something involved with writing. I also have a very passionate faith, so probably something having to do with ministry.”
Kenzie wants to be remembered for her caring heart and tries to be the best she can be.
