DECATUR COUNTY – Each summer, the Decatur County Fair hosts an annual Baby Show. This year’s event was sponsored by the Decatur County Extension Homemakers and featured dozens of local babies competing for a place in one of eight categories for each gender.

The competition began at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Exhibition Center tent.

Categories were split into age ranging from 0-3 months up to 18-24 months. Two outside categories include twins and most feminine or masculine.

The results follow.

TWINS PARENT(S)

1st – Gypsie and Caiden Frances, parent Savannah Gast

GIRLS – CLASS 1 – 0-3 MONTHS

1st – Monarch Lutz, parent Madelynn Ryle

2nd – Ella Mozingo, parent Britany Campbell

GIRLS – CLASS 2 – 3-6 MONTHS

1st – Alexandria Mae Wolfe, parents Eric and Bobbi Ann Wolfe

2nd – Charlotte Brown, parents Tyler and Crystal Brown

3rd – Hazel Ann Schwering, parents Dan and Sara Schwering

GIRLS – CLASS 3 – 6-9 MONTHS

1st – Addison Crawley, parents Cheyenne Grider and Jared Crawley

2nd – Theodosia Combs, parent Jaylin Wright

3rd – Lillian Meyer, parents Eric and Courtney Meyer

GIRLS – CLASS 4 – 9-12 MONTHS

1st – Oaklyn Able, parents Dillan and Jessica Able

2nd – Amelia Koors, parents Bradley and Molly Koors

3rd – Braelynn Swegman, parent Samantha Swegman

GIRLS – CLASS 5 – 12-15 MONTHS

1st – Reese Springmeyer, parents Abby and Nick Springmeyer

2nd – Nora Leiann Hahn, parents Mike and Brianna Hahn

3rd – Mallory Bennett, parents John and Elizabeth Bennett

GIRLS – CLASS 6 – 15-18 MONTHS

1st – Brylyn Mae Woosley, parent Keara Boyd

2nd – Olivia Nerlinger, parents Aaron Nerlinger and Cheyenne Dean

GIRLS – CLASS 7 – 18-24 MONTHS

1st – Nora Mae Ploeger, parents Tony and Christy Ploeger

2nd – Lylah Sweet, parents Ray and Bethany Sweet

3rd – Haven Rayne Parkison, parents Kyle Parkison and Latosha Bullard

GIRLS – MOST FEMININE

Paislee Morris, parents Kyle Morris and Nancy Bebout

BOYS – CLASS 1 – 0-3 MONTHS PARENTS

1st – Mason Land, parents Patrick and Lisa Land

2nd – Archie Rogers, parents Shan and Emily Rogers

3rd – Jayden Graue, parents Patrick and Sarah Graue

BOYS – CLASS 2 – 3-6 MONTHS

1st – Jheriko Romias Keith Thompson, parents Blake Thompson and Keela Crosland

2nd – Jessie McClintic, parents Jestin and Amber McClintic

3rd – Rhett Knueven, parents Erik and Leann Knueven

BOYS – CLASS 3 – 6-9 MONTHS

1st – Weston Carl Allen Lugo, parents Shane Lugo and Skylar Gauck

2nd – Emrick Zachary, parents Jordan and Ashley Zachary

3rd – Finnegan Saylor, parents Johnathan and Ashley Saylor

BOYS – CLASS 4 – 9-12 MONTHS

1st – Walker Grider, parent Camryn Mayhugh

2nd – Reed Baughman, parent Taylor Baughman

3rd – Paul Matthew Danforth, parents Dana and Brandon Danfort

BOYS – CLASS 5 – 12-15 MONTHS

1st – Sam Hauk, parents Cory and Taylor Hauk

2nd – Ezra Thomas Hall, parents Duncan and Allie Hall

3rd – Jonah Douglas, parents Andrew and Allie Douglas

BOYS – CLASS 6 – 15-18 MONTHS

1st – Rhett Burkhart, parent Ashley Campbell

2nd – Logan Mang, parents Sean and Amanda Mang

3rd – Liam Allan Quin Root, parent Leah Root

BOYS – CLASS 7 – 18-24 MONTHS

1st – Gunner Wilson, parents Kyle Wilson and Jasmine Wright

2nd – Merrick Bentley, parents Koors Geno Koors and Morgan Coomer

3rd – Milo Thompson, parents Blake Thompson and Keela Crosland

BOYS – CLASS 8 – MOST MASCULINE

1st – Lucas Navarra, parents Matthew and Morgan Navarra

Contact Josie Clark at josie.clark@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0873.

