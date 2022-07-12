DECATUR COUNTY – Each summer, the Decatur County Fair hosts an annual Baby Show. This year’s event was sponsored by the Decatur County Extension Homemakers and featured dozens of local babies competing for a place in one of eight categories for each gender.
The competition began at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Exhibition Center tent.
Categories were split into age ranging from 0-3 months up to 18-24 months. Two outside categories include twins and most feminine or masculine.
The results follow.
TWINS PARENT(S)
1st – Gypsie and Caiden Frances, parent Savannah Gast
GIRLS – CLASS 1 – 0-3 MONTHS
1st – Monarch Lutz, parent Madelynn Ryle
2nd – Ella Mozingo, parent Britany Campbell
GIRLS – CLASS 2 – 3-6 MONTHS
1st – Alexandria Mae Wolfe, parents Eric and Bobbi Ann Wolfe
2nd – Charlotte Brown, parents Tyler and Crystal Brown
3rd – Hazel Ann Schwering, parents Dan and Sara Schwering
GIRLS – CLASS 3 – 6-9 MONTHS
1st – Addison Crawley, parents Cheyenne Grider and Jared Crawley
2nd – Theodosia Combs, parent Jaylin Wright
3rd – Lillian Meyer, parents Eric and Courtney Meyer
GIRLS – CLASS 4 – 9-12 MONTHS
1st – Oaklyn Able, parents Dillan and Jessica Able
2nd – Amelia Koors, parents Bradley and Molly Koors
3rd – Braelynn Swegman, parent Samantha Swegman
GIRLS – CLASS 5 – 12-15 MONTHS
1st – Reese Springmeyer, parents Abby and Nick Springmeyer
2nd – Nora Leiann Hahn, parents Mike and Brianna Hahn
3rd – Mallory Bennett, parents John and Elizabeth Bennett
GIRLS – CLASS 6 – 15-18 MONTHS
1st – Brylyn Mae Woosley, parent Keara Boyd
2nd – Olivia Nerlinger, parents Aaron Nerlinger and Cheyenne Dean
GIRLS – CLASS 7 – 18-24 MONTHS
1st – Nora Mae Ploeger, parents Tony and Christy Ploeger
2nd – Lylah Sweet, parents Ray and Bethany Sweet
3rd – Haven Rayne Parkison, parents Kyle Parkison and Latosha Bullard
GIRLS – MOST FEMININE
Paislee Morris, parents Kyle Morris and Nancy Bebout
BOYS – CLASS 1 – 0-3 MONTHS PARENTS
1st – Mason Land, parents Patrick and Lisa Land
2nd – Archie Rogers, parents Shan and Emily Rogers
3rd – Jayden Graue, parents Patrick and Sarah Graue
BOYS – CLASS 2 – 3-6 MONTHS
1st – Jheriko Romias Keith Thompson, parents Blake Thompson and Keela Crosland
2nd – Jessie McClintic, parents Jestin and Amber McClintic
3rd – Rhett Knueven, parents Erik and Leann Knueven
BOYS – CLASS 3 – 6-9 MONTHS
1st – Weston Carl Allen Lugo, parents Shane Lugo and Skylar Gauck
2nd – Emrick Zachary, parents Jordan and Ashley Zachary
3rd – Finnegan Saylor, parents Johnathan and Ashley Saylor
BOYS – CLASS 4 – 9-12 MONTHS
1st – Walker Grider, parent Camryn Mayhugh
2nd – Reed Baughman, parent Taylor Baughman
3rd – Paul Matthew Danforth, parents Dana and Brandon Danfort
BOYS – CLASS 5 – 12-15 MONTHS
1st – Sam Hauk, parents Cory and Taylor Hauk
2nd – Ezra Thomas Hall, parents Duncan and Allie Hall
3rd – Jonah Douglas, parents Andrew and Allie Douglas
BOYS – CLASS 6 – 15-18 MONTHS
1st – Rhett Burkhart, parent Ashley Campbell
2nd – Logan Mang, parents Sean and Amanda Mang
3rd – Liam Allan Quin Root, parent Leah Root
BOYS – CLASS 7 – 18-24 MONTHS
1st – Gunner Wilson, parents Kyle Wilson and Jasmine Wright
2nd – Merrick Bentley, parents Koors Geno Koors and Morgan Coomer
3rd – Milo Thompson, parents Blake Thompson and Keela Crosland
BOYS – CLASS 8 – MOST MASCULINE
1st – Lucas Navarra, parents Matthew and Morgan Navarra
