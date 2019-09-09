VERSAILLES — The Indiana State Police continues to investigate a crash that occurred at 3:30 pm Wednesday (Sept. 4) in Ripley County between a motorcycle and a semi that sent the motorcyclist to University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries.
The initial investigation by Trooper Matt Holley indicated that a 2009 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle being test driven by Orval W. Smock, 76, Rising Sun, was northbound on Main Street in Versailles at the intersection with U.S. 50.
Smock entered the intersection into the path of a westbound 1999 Peterbilt being driven by John C. Kiste, 49, North Vernon. The investigation determined that Smock failed to yield the right of way to Kiste’s vehicle.
Smock’s motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of Kiste’s vehicle. Smock sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries in the collision. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment.
Kiste was not injured in the crash. He submitted to a blood test, per normal protocol; however, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.
Smock was test driving the motorcycle from Thorntons Motorcycle Sales in Versailles when the crash occurred.
The investigation by troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post is ongoing at this time.
Toxicology results are pending.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department, Versailles Police Department, Ripley County EMS, and the Versailles Fire Department.
Information provided by ISP
