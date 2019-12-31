FRANKLIN COUNTY – Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, a 15 year old Ohio boy was killed and four other teens were seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in rural Franklin County.
The initial crash investigation by Trooper Chad Snyder, Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, indicated that a 2000 red Pontiac passenger car, driven by Zachary Ferneding, 18, Hamilton County, Ohio, was eastbound on Oxford Pike at Dorrel Road in Franklin County.
Ferneding lost control of the vehicle which left the north side of the roadway. The vehicle rolled, ejecting Ferneding from the vehicle. The vehicle rolled into trees, coming to rest in an inverted position.
Ferneding was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.
A passenger in Fernedings vehicle, Bryce L. Hizer, 15, Hamilton County, Ohio, sustained fatal injuries in the collision. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.
Three more passengers, Vivian Hilbert, 16, Zachary C. Dockery, 16, and Tyler D. Heatherly, 15, all from Hamilton County, Ohio, sustained serious injuries and were transported to Cincinnati area hospitals for treatment.
Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors at this time; however, toxicology results are pending.
The investigation is ongoing by Trp. Chad Snyder with the assistance of Trp. Matthew Holley, Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Brookville Police Department, Franklin County EMS, Morgan Twp. Ohio EMS, Brookville Fire Department, Drewersburg Fire Department, and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.
Information provided by ISP
