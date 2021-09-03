BATESVILLE - Oktoberfest 2021 will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. September 10 and 11 at The Sherman.
All ages are welcome to the event with expanded seating on Walnut and George streets, both of which will be closed outside of business hours with the Bier Hall open for food and drink purchases. The Bier Hall will provide cocktails as well as beer, soft drinks and water.
To avoid long lines, beer booths and a beer truck will be set up as well.
Sherman owner Peyton Hughes has worked with her husband Georg Heringer and around 20 paid "volunteers" to bring another Oktoberfest to fruition.
Hughes estimates approximately 1,800 people attended the 2019 Oktoberfest, and while the 2020 event was scaled back due to the pandemic she expects this year’s event to be even more successful than its predecessors.
“Our vision includes both Walnut and George streets lined with crafts, food, drink and other vendors,” Hughes said of their plans to grow the event. “We’d like to add more bands during Saturday afternoon with more German-themed activities and tents to protect from the sun, and we want to include activities for the kids as we started to do with Oktoberfest 2019.”
Both nights will feature a Bavarian photo booth, free games and live German music.
The German band Die Vereins Musikanten is set to take the stage for Friday night’s festivities. Vereins Musikanten translates to “club musicians,” although they also assume the English-friendly name of “Cincy German Band.” Founded in 1996, the non-profit band performs with 10 or more musicians at German-themed events throughout the Cincinnati area.
Saturday night will showcase local band Hippie Fingers and the Batesville band FIVE Lights, a favorite of Hughes and Heringer.
An outdoor grill will serve brats and other German foods both nights. There will also be free cornhole, pool and darts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.