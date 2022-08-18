MADISON – The Big Oaks Conservation Society is hosting an open house at the historic Old Timbers Lodge from 1 to 6 p.m. September 10.
Access to the Lodge is from Gate 8 on Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge, about one mile south of New Marion on Old Michigan Road.
The Society will offer tours of the Lodge and provide light refreshments; refuge staff will offer short tours of portions of Big Oaks NWR.
The Society will also provide information about their mission and volunteer opportunities at Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge and at Old Timbers Lodge. Other local conservation groups will have informational booths set up for visitors to discover outdoor opportunities in the surrounding communities.
Big Oaks Conservation Society is a local non-profit Friends Group that supports the mission and activities of Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge. The Society also manages and cares for the historic Old Timbers Lodge, in cooperation with the Indiana Air National Guard’s Jefferson Range.
The lodge, completed in 1932 by Alexander Thomson, vice president of Champion Paper Company, is located on a scenic overlook of Graham Creek just off K Road in the northeast corner of the refuge.
Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge consists of approximately 50,000 acres of the former Jefferson Proving Ground located in Jennings, Ripley, and Jefferson counties in southeastern Indiana. The refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and provides public use opportunities; such as hunting, fishing, wildlife observation and photography, interpretation and environmental education.
The refuge has one of the largest contiguous forest blocks in the southeastern part of the state as well as one of the largest grassland complexes in the state, both of which provide wonderful wildlife viewing opportunities to refuge visitors.
The refuge is open for public use from mid-April through November on Mondays, Fridays, and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.