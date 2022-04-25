OLDENBURG – It has been a tradition for many years at Oldenburg Academy to select one of the five Franciscan Sponsorship Values to focus on as a theme for the school year. The 2021-22 theme has been “Care for Creation.” Many activities and initiatives have taken place throughout the year, culminating in an Earth Day 2022 Celebration which took place at the end of Easter week.
Students and staff spent the day respecting, revering and celebrating the gifts of creation that surround picturesque Oldenburg.
Activities included an outdoor Mass at the Sisters of St. Francis Fatima shrine with Fr. Dan Bedel as the celebrant; a variety of nature/prayer/Thoreau/historical walks throughout the village and campus; and a presentation by Greenacres Foundation about their mission and plans for the neighboring Michaela Farms.
After a picnic lunch, students spent several hours doing service work at various local sites pulling weeds, mulching flower beds, moving furniture, painting, cleaning, and other needed projects.
As Franciscan theologian Ilia Delio reminds us: “Where is this risen Christ? Everywhere and all around us – in you, your neighbor, the flowering dogwood tree, the budding grape vine, the ants popping up through the cracks. The whole world is filled with God who is shining through even the darkest places in our lives.”
