OLDENBURG — Parents with an interest in having their child or children attend Oldenburg Academy still have time to participate in “OA Go Week,” the school’s annual enrollment event for all interested 8th grade students and their parents, which continues from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Visiting students and parents are partnered with an OA Student Ambassador for a guided tour of the grounds, and guests have the opportunity to observe classroom interactions on the college-like campus.
After the tour, students and parents meet one-on-one with admissions staff and academic administrators to answer any questions.
The Catholic, co-educational, college preparatory high school features a 11:1 student to teacher ratio.
OA offers 20 varsity sports and boasts a four-year Career Readiness program to assist students with career exploration.
All “OA Go Week” attendees are automatically registered for a $1,000 tuition certificate drawing which takes place at the end of the week-long event.
Visit Oldenburg Academy’s website or call 812-934-4440 extension 231 for more details.
