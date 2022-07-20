OLDENBURG – Oldenburg Academy of the Immaculate Conception’s Board of Trustees has announced the unanimous selection of Annette Hunger as the school’s next president.
Hunger, currently Dean of Enrollment Management and member of the administration team, has 19 years of experience in Catholic high school education at Oldenburg Academy along with a deep commitment to Franciscan values. She will assume the presidency next month and succeed President Diane Laake, who is retiring.
Hunger’s selection as OA President follows a full and open search in which the OA Search Committee worked with the OA community to identify and interview a strong field of candidates from across the region and the Hoosier State.
In the interview process, Hunger received strong support from every constituent group, including faculty and staff, current parents, trustees, and community members, and she was the unanimous choice of the search committee.
“Annette is a dynamic leader and a thoughtful listener whose values and vision mirror those of Oldenburg Academy and the school’s sponsor, Sisters of St. Francis,” Chair of the Board of Trustees Keith Moenter said. “She believes that student learning and growth should be at the center of every decision and that instruction, learning experiences, and educational expectations should be academically, intellectually, and personally challenging. Through vibrant classroom and community engagement, every student finds their voice and learns from the voices of others. These experiences change lives, and they prepare students to make a difference in ways that are profoundly needed. Annette believes a great high school education like Oldenburg Academy’s is more important than ever.”
Hunger, a Butler University graduate, is a lifelong resident of Decatur County and a member of St. Mary’s Church in Greensburg. She and her husband Gary have two adult children, both of whom graduated from Oldenburg Academy.
“Seeing first-hand the impact Oldenburg Academy has had on the lives of so many students and families has been a blessing and a point of pride for me the past 19 years,” Hunger said. “I’m truly grateful and honored for this incredible opportunity to continue to serve alongside all the members of the OA family and enthusiastically look forward to engaging with all who share the passion, value, and vision of Oldenburg Academy today and beyond!”
The search committee and board believe Hunger will propel Oldenburg Academy forward and will build upon the accomplishments of those who have served and continue to serve OA.
“At the heart of everything we’ve done—and everything we will accomplish—is a talented faculty and staff, dedicated to truly knowing each student and an abiding spirit of community. These are the hallmarks of our school and will serve as our guideposts as we write the next chapter in OA’s history,” an OA news release states.
Oldenburg Academy will host a reception to celebrate Diane Laake’s retirement and to welcome Annette Hunger to her new role as President of Oldenburg Academy of the Immaculate Conception.
The Open House will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, in the Hillenbrand Family Feldhaus on Oldenburg Academy’s campus. Community and business partners, school families, alumni, and friends of OA are all invited to attend the reception.
