OLDENBURG — Oldenburg Academy’s Caleb Lehman and Alyssa Wanstrath were recently nominated Farmer’s Fair King and Queen candidates by their classmates.
Wanstrath, 17, and Lehman, 18, are both seniors eager to represent their school at the event.
Caleb Lehman was born to Christopher and Jennifer Lehman. He is an OA Ambassador, a member of the National Honor Society, and participates in his church youth group and on the football and baseball teams. His interests include physical fitness, digital design and computer programming. Lehman plans to earn his Bachelor’s in computer science and work in computer programming. As OA’s candidate for king, Lehman hopes to set a good example for his fellow students.
Born to Natalie and Nathan Wanstrath, Alyssa Wanstrath said she is honored to represent herself and her student body as the school’s nominee. Wanstrath is involved with her student council, campus ministry, drama club and board game club. She also acts as an Academy Ambassador and plays on the tennis and soccer teams. Wanstrath likes to read, ride her bike, play piano, play tennis, and sing. She plans to attend a local college and major in speech pathology or elementary education.
The first Aurora Farmer’s Fair took place in 1908, making it Indiana’s oldest recurring street festival. The fair has grown over the years and a huge street parade has continued to be a featured annual event.
The Aurora Lions Club assumed sponsorship and management in 1959 and have pledged to continue the Farmer’s Fair as a service to the community.
